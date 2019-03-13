Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Sandra Packer Obituary
Sandra Packer

Lancaster - Sandra J. Packer, 67, of Lancaster passed away on Sunday, March 10. 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. She was born on March 16, 1951 in Lancaster to the late Ernest and Jeanie Mae (Gordon) Withem. Sandy worked for Kenny's Cafeteria and Anchor Hocking.

Sandra is survived by her step-son Matthew Packer, brother Ernest (Debbie) Withem, half-sister Ellen Miller. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Packer, her parents and half-brothers and half-sisters.

Funeral Services will be 12:00PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to the time of service on Thursday, March 14, 2019. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
