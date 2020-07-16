Sandra S. (Romine) Watrus
Sandra "Sandy" (Romine) Watrus passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
A lifelong employee in the food service industry. Sandy, along with her husband Rick, opened their own restaurant, Pearl's Diner in 2011 located in Logan, Ohio. Pearl's finalized her lifelong dream and is a popular restaurant for the local residents and tourists.
Sandy is survived by her husband, Rick Watrus; siblings, Larry (Cheryl) Romine, Bev (Denny) Welch, Troy Romine and sister-in-law, Tracy Romine; children, Scott (Kem) Hessler, Vernon (Shelly) Hessler, Rick (Emily) Watrus, Nikki (Mahlen Jones) Fox; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jo and Ray Romine; brother Randy Romine; and sister-in-law, Jackie Romine.
A memorial service will be held at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 6935 Township Rd. 234 Logan, Ohio 43138, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 3:00 pm with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating.
Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.
