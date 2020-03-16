|
Sandra Walters
Lancaster - Sandra Marie (Casbarro) Walters, age 80, passed Monday, March 16, 2020 in the comforts of her home surrounded by her family. Sandy was born on August 26,1939 to the late Margaret and Nicholas Casbarro in Columbus, Ohio. Sandy was a graduate of St. Mary High School and attended St. Mary of the Springs and Mount St. Joseph College. She was a member of St. Mark Catholic Church. Sandy married Charles Walters on September 10, 1960 and they would have celebrated their 60th Anniversary this September. Sandy devoted her life to her loving husband and their five children. She was known for her devotion to her Catholic faith, living out her faith by always putting others before herself, and trusting in Our Lord and the Blessed Mother. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who had the joy of knowing her.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband Charles; children, Karen (Bob) Boch; Debbie (Ed) Clark, Diane (Terry) Boyden, David (Katie) Walters, and Cynthia (Douglas) Hamlin; grandchildren, Adam Boch, Stephanie (Richard) Hadley, Aaron (Kayla) Boch, Kristen (Mac) Crabtree, Morgan Swinehart, Jacob Boyden, Cassidy Boyden, Evan Boyden, Elise Boyden, Madelyn Boyden, Katheryn Boyden, Samual Walters, Peter (Claire) Walters, Lydia Walters, Isaac Walters, Magdalen Walters, Jude Walters, Leo Walters, Brooke (Alex) Arnold, Luke Hamlin, Dominic Hamlin, Caleb Hamlin, Sarah Hamlin, Marie Hamlin, Grace Hamlin; great grandchildren, David Boch, Leianna Hadley, Rose Walters; sister Nicki (Cal) Pfeiffer; sister in law, Joanie Young; and several nephews. Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and other loving family members.
Mass of Christian Burial will 10:30am Thursday, March 19, 2020 on the Feast of St. Joseph at St. Mark Catholic Church with Fr. Peter M. Gideon as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
Family and friends may visit from 5:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 South Columbus Street, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Vigil service will be at 7:30pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Special thanks to Heartland Hospice of Circleville and her caring nurse, Anita James. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020