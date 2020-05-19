|
|
Sandra Warner
Lancaster - Sandra L. Warner, 81 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on August 21, 1938 in Scioto County, near Portsmouth, Ohio. She was the daughter of Elizabeth and James E. McKeen. Sandra lived her first 21 years in Portsmouth, Ohio. Graduated from Portsmouth High School and moved to Lancaster in 1959. She was a retired secretary from Lancaster City Schools.
She would like to be remembered for her loving devotion to family and friends and her dedication to work.
Survivors include her loving husband of 34 years, Harold E. Warner, son David Wasserman (Tammy); daughter Cindy Van Horn (Tom); stepdaughter Rhonda Norris (Kelly), three grandsons: Adam Van Horn, Jeremy Wasserman, and Josh Norris; and great grandson Aden Van Horn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Aline Haas, Dolores Frazier, brother Bill R. Young, grandson Andrew L. Van Horn, and former husband, John C. Wasserman
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private graveside service will be held by the immediate family in Carroll Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Pickering House in Sandra's memory. To send an online condolence and sign the guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 19 to May 20, 2020