Sandy Cantieri
LANCASTER - Sandy Cantieri 71 of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center.
She was owner and operator of Ye Dragon and Unicorn for 33 years, setting up at Renaissance Festivals. "A stranger was a friend she had not yet met"
Sandy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Bill Cantieri; sons, Jay Cantieri, William (Heather) Cantieri and Richard (Nicole) Cantieri; daughter, Stephanie River; five grandchildren, Lucca, Joseph, Sarah, Ben and Micah and brother, Guy (Susie) Sandusky.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orval and Madeline Sandusky.
Caring Cremation® is being handled by the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Rushville Lions Club, 2960 Logan-Thornville Rd. NE, Rushville, Ohio. We hope you will join us in remembering her. This will be a casual gathering with food and drinks provided. However, you can bring a side dish or dessert to share.
Memorial gifts may be given to Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055-9925.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020