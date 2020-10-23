Sara Clark
Lancaster - Sara Glover Clark, age 84 of Lancaster, died Oct 23rd,2020 at the Pickering House. She was born on October 30th, 1935 in Columbus to the late Elmer and BlancheWynn Glover. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women's Dorcas Circle, and the AT&T Pioneers. She was a project engineer at SBC and AT&T. Sara enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ray Clark; daughter, Christine (Mike) Greely; step daughter, Christine Caldwell; Kelly (Ted) Brock; grandchildren, Carly (Charles) Smith, Kayla (Steven Rhodes) Neal,Joel Greely, Shelly (Vernon) Hessler, Jennette (Greg) Lawson, Allison Herren, Mandy (Cole Bragg) Mongolier,Mathew (Jenny) O'Brien, Ash (Tiffany) O'Brien; many great-grandchildren; and sister-in-laws, Sue Clark, and Pat Wilburn; and several nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Blanche and ElmerGlover.A funeral service will take place at the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home at 11:30 AM Wednesday officiated by Dr. Rev. Alice Wolfe. Family and friends may then meet for a committal service which will take place at 1PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9AM until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials can be made in Sara's name to the AT&T Pioneers. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com