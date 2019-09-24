|
Sarah Etta Louise Good
Pleasantville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Sarah Etta "Louise" Good, age 100, of Pleasantville, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Steve Bush officiating. Burial will follow in Kirkersville Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, at the funeral home, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville.
Louise was born March 24, 1919 in Buckeye Lake, Ohio to the late John Elmer and Esta Blanche (Hitt) Walters. She passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center.
Louise was a graduate of Hebron High School. She was employed as a grocery clerk at the IGA in Millersport for many years and took great pride in the produce department at TC Market in Thornville, where she was employed until the age of 82. Louise was a former member of the Buckeye Lake Community Church. She was known to give out Tootsie Rolls to every child that she saw. Louise enjoyed spending time with her family. and was a wonderful cook. She was especially known for her sugar cookies, sweet rice, cabbage casserole, and "Dippy Dope" cake, to name just a few.
She is survived by a son, Ladd (Mary) Good; daughter, Zona Conaway; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; a niece and a nephew.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Verda James Good; sister, Julia Ann Nelson; and son-in-law, Tom Conaway.
Please visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Louise or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service in Kirkersville is honored to care for Louise and her family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019