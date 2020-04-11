Resources
Sarah M. Hite

Sarah M. Hite Obituary
Lancaster - Sarah M. Hite, 90, passed away on Thursday, April 9th 2020 at her residence. She retired from Anchor Hocking plant 2 after 30 years of service. She was a member of Olivedale. She enjoyed going to casinos. Proceeded in death by husband, Raymond and son-in-law Randy Whittington and her parents. Survived by daughter Marsha Whittington, Baltimore, son Jeff Hite, Lancaster, son Jerry (Cecilia) Hite, Texas, granddaughter Stacy Hite and grandson Dr. Brian Hite, Texas. She enjoyed spending time together with very good friend Lewis (Skip) Cluse. Mother wishes to be cremated and no graveside services.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
