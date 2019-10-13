Services
Sheridan Funeral Home - Lancaster
222 South Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-4633
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Sarah Wallace Obituary
Lancaster - Sarah P. (DeVore) Wallace, 75 went to join her loved ones on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Sarah was born in Piqua, Ohio to Paul and Martha (Casey) DeVore on January 28, 1944 and attended The Ohio State University and graduated from St. Joseph Academy in Columbus, Ohio. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church and the Lady Knights of Council 1016, St. Joseph Alumni Association. She managed the Knights of Columbus for 14 years and the Elks Lodge for 6 years, retired from Dorcy International after 31 years.

Sarah was preceded in death by her husband Harold (Wally), parents, sisters Mildred Marie DeVore, Martha Ann Powell, brother Joseph, brothers and sisters-in-law George Powell, Gerald, Jim & Louise Wallace, Charlotte, Barbara and Sherry DeVore, several nephews. She is survived by brother Thomas DeVore, 25 nieces and nephews, 55 great nieces and nephews, 44 great great nieces and nephews and 1 great great great niece.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. Mary of the Assumption Church with Fr. Craig Eilerman as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8PM on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with a vigil service at 7:30PM.

In Lieu of flowers please make donations to or Nationwide Children's Hospital. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
