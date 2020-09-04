Shane David Nye



Shane David Nye, age 38, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, August 26, 2020. Shane was born May 16, 1982 the son of David and Sharon (DeMatteis) Nye.



Shane grew up in Hilliard Ohio where he graduated from Hilliard Davidson High School. During and after college he worked at Teleperformance for 10 years as the Assistant Center Manager and for the last 7 years he was employed with Verizon as a Business and Government Coordinator. Shane will be affectionately remembered for his love of family, big warm hugs, dry sense of humor, infectious smile, and his love for his cat Lisa as well as all animals. Shane spent his free time enjoying music, cooking, target shooting with his dad, and he loved traveling with his wife Stephanie, especially to Las Vegas. He was a huge Buckeye fan and he was always playing practical jokes on family and friends which either made you laugh or promised awful paybacks.



Shane will be deeply missed by his wife Stephanie (Newcomer) Nye, step-son Quintin Frey, parents David and Sharon, In Laws Don and Melanie Newcomer, the entire Nye and DeMatteis families and many friends who all loved him. He is preceded in death by grandparents Francis and Theresa DeMatteis, Clarence and Therese Nye, Uncles Robin Nye and Dan DeMatteis.



Due to Covid restrictions, there will be A Celebration of Shane's Life at a later date. Friends may contribute to the Capital Area Humane Society 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Court Hilliard OH 43026 in Shane's memory.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store