Sharolette Rose Hunckler
Lancaster - Sharolette Rose Hunckler, 75, of Lancaster, passed away on May 25, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on April 30, 1944 to the late Fred and Alma Raney in Bruceville, IN.
Sharolette is survived by her sons, Timothy Hunckler, and Rodney Hunckler; grandchildren, Alec, Tanner, and Josh; great-granddaughter, Addilynn; and siblings, Sharon, Ada, and Mike.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hunckler Sr.; son, Paul Hunckler Jr.; siblings, Saundra and Gerald; and parents.
A funeral service will take place Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. Columbus St., Lancaster, Ohio, 43130. Family and friends may visit on Thursday from 5-8 PM.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on May 29, 2019