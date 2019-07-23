|
|
Sharon Clark
Lancaster - Sharon K. Clark, 79, of Lancaster passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1940 in Lancaster to the late Ralph and Esther Eileen (Lambert) Dittoe.
Sharon worked along with her husband Tom at West Side Garage. She loved all her grandchildren, was an avid NASCAR Fan and enjoyed camping and fishing with family and friends.
Sharon is survived by her daughters Angi (Dave) Griffith, Debbie (Paul) Whaley, and Tracy Clark; son Chris Clark; grandchildren: Sarah (Jamie), Ashley (Matt), Austin, Whisper, Andria (Josh), David, Rebecca, Thomas, and Ken (Raelynn); 5 great grandchildren sister Patti J. Wolshire; brother Ralph W. Dittoe Jr, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Tom Clark, and her parents.
A Memorial Service will be conducted at 1:00PM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Sheridan Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Hayes officiating. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00AM to 1:00PM on Friday, July 26, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the staff at FairHoPe Hospice for the compassion and care given to Sharon. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd Lancaster, OH 43130. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 23, 2019