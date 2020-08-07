Sharon Euman
Rushville - Sharon Euman, 68, of Rushville passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1952 in Zanesville to Cecil and Florence (Keplar) Litchfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son-in-law Kevin Leach, grandchildren DJ and Daniel, brother Bill and Jimmy sister-in-law Lisa Litchfield and a special friend Bill Hines . Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years James Euman, children Tammy (Dayton) Pugh, Lori Leach, Carrie (Joe) Coulter, grandchildren Chris, Nicole, Bailey, Megan and William, great grandchildren Noah, Silas and Grayson and by siblings Roger (Florence), John, Tommy, by sisters-in-law Carolyn and Maxine and special friend Russ Everson. Cremation has been observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com
