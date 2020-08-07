1/
Sharon Euman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Euman

Rushville - Sharon Euman, 68, of Rushville passed away on August 7, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1952 in Zanesville to Cecil and Florence (Keplar) Litchfield. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son-in-law Kevin Leach, grandchildren DJ and Daniel, brother Bill and Jimmy sister-in-law Lisa Litchfield and a special friend Bill Hines . Sharon is survived by her husband of 52 years James Euman, children Tammy (Dayton) Pugh, Lori Leach, Carrie (Joe) Coulter, grandchildren Chris, Nicole, Bailey, Megan and William, great grandchildren Noah, Silas and Grayson and by siblings Roger (Florence), John, Tommy, by sisters-in-law Carolyn and Maxine and special friend Russ Everson. Cremation has been observed. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved