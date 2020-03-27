|
Sharon Gierhart
Lancaster - Sharon K. Gierhart, age 80 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born on May 16, 1939 to the late David and Marcella (Potts) Fail. Sharon was a 1957 graduate of Lancaster High School. She was a preschool teacher for the Little Tigers, former member of Berne Union Board of Education and Hospice volunteer. Sharon was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sugar Grove.
She is survived by her children, Mark (Rebecca) Gierhart, Dennis (Catherine) Gierhart, Christine Gierhart, and Timothy Gierhart, all of Lancaster; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Eric) Flowers, Andrew (Erica) Gierhart, Alex (Tina) Chenoweth, Sara (Randy) Behrens, Leslie (Todd Konkler) Gierhart, Cody Gierhart, Jessie Hendricks, Tobias Gierhart, and Christian Gierhart; and great grandchildren, Caraline Flowers, Kain Behrens, Mackenzie and Hadley Konkler, Beau Gierhart. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Harry D. Gierhart, and brother, David B. Fail.
Funeral Mass will be announced later. Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020