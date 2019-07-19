|
Sharon L. (Lutz) Bowers
Baltimore - Sharon L. (Lutz) Bowers, 74, passed away in her home on Thursday, July 17, 2019, with her husband of 54 years, Keith and her loving family by her side. She was born May 10, 1945, in Lancaster, a daughter of Harold "Barney" Lutz and Dorothy "Dot" Anthony.
She was a graduate of Lancaster High School, a homemaker and member of the New Zion United Methodist Church where she enjoyed many mission trips with her church family. Sharon was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Sharon had great enthusiasm for all things family related, especially a rowdy and fun game night. Her pride-and joy glass tumble-up collection was featured at the Lancaster Glass Museum and she loved to create new crafts. She courageously fought her short battle with cancer but never let it stop her unselfish compassion for those she loved. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, witty sense of humor and her all-around spunk.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Lloyd Lutz and her sister Betsy Kilbarger. She is survived by her children Sherry (Ralph) Talbert and Kris (Jennifer) Bowers, her granddaughter, Angelica Bowers-Rezac, and her sister Brenda "Bobbie" Eberts. She will always be Nana to Angelica and to Taylor and Mason Barnett.
Viewing at JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME in Baltimore, Friday 07-19 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m, and Saturday 07-20 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations be made to The .
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 19, 2019