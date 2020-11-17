Sharon Miller Poston
Lancaster - Sharon M. Miller Poston, 72 years of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away at her residence, with her family and friends around her.
She was born November 20, 1947 to William Hall & Bernadine Anderson. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Lancaster; lifetime member of the VFW Post #1380 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Lancaster.
She is survived by her husband Jeffery Poston; sons, Frederick R. (Charlene) Miller III, Scott Miller, Troy Miller, Alonzo Robert "Buddy" Hill; twin daughters Corena Harper Dolan and Terena Harper Conrad; Lisa Good was like a daughter to her; sisters, Loretta Hall, Gloria (Charles) Thornton, Theresa Hall, Debra Arnold, Cindra Anderson, and Mary (Bob) Osborn; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends Kim and Edward Brokaw; and her little companion Max.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard Smith and Robert Anderson Jr..
Funeral service will be held at 7pm Thursday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-7pm at the funeral home in Logan. VFW Auxiliary Service will be held Thursday evening.
Masks and social distancing are required while attending the calling hours and funeral.
