Sharon Miller Poston
1947 - 2020
Sharon Miller Poston

Lancaster - Sharon M. Miller Poston, 72 years of Lancaster, Ohio, passed away at her residence, with her family and friends around her.

She was born November 20, 1947 to William Hall & Bernadine Anderson. She was a member of the St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Lancaster; lifetime member of the VFW Post #1380 and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Lancaster.

She is survived by her husband Jeffery Poston; sons, Frederick R. (Charlene) Miller III, Scott Miller, Troy Miller, Alonzo Robert "Buddy" Hill; twin daughters Corena Harper Dolan and Terena Harper Conrad; Lisa Good was like a daughter to her; sisters, Loretta Hall, Gloria (Charles) Thornton, Theresa Hall, Debra Arnold, Cindra Anderson, and Mary (Bob) Osborn; several grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; special friends Kim and Edward Brokaw; and her little companion Max.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard Smith and Robert Anderson Jr..

Funeral service will be held at 7pm Thursday at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home in Logan

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-7pm at the funeral home in Logan. VFW Auxiliary Service will be held Thursday evening.

Masks and social distancing are required while attending the calling hours and funeral.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: www.brownfuneralservice.net




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
NOV
19
Calling hours
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
NOV
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
