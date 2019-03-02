Sharon Nusser



Lancaster - Sharon L. Nusser, 80, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday February 28, 2019 at the Pickering House. Sharon was born September 12, 1938 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Carl F. and Eleanor (Theobald) Wilson. Sharon was a lifetime member of First English Lutheran Church. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1956 and attended The Ohio State University. She was also a member of the American Business Women's Association, Women of ELCA and Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority, Beta Mu Chapter. Sharon was a volunteer at Fairfield Medical Center, The Ohio Glass Museum, American Red Cross and the Lutheran Food Pantry. She was also an avid OSU fan.



Sharon is survived by her daughters, Nancy (Steve) Morbitzer of Grove City, Paula Nusser of Lancaster; son, Kent (Debra Trgo) Nusser of Sagamore Hills, Ohio; grandchildren, Jennifer Miller, Jillian (Simon) Roshon, Kendra Nusser and Joshua Nusser; great grandchildren, Haylee, Remington, Falynn and Parker; sister-in-law, Ann Newton, Chillicothe, Ohio; several cousins and nieces and her loving dog Mya.



Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronald Nusser,



Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday March 5, 2019 at the First English Lutheran Church with Rev. Brian Dillahunt officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 5-8 p.m. at HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First English Lutheran Church, FairHoPe Hospice or Ohio Glass Museum. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019