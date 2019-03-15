|
Sharron Rider
Lancaster - Sharron R. Rider, age 71 of Lancaster, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was born April 30, 1947 in Lancaster, daughter of the late William R. and Marcella A. (Bushue) Anderson. Sharron was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and the Friends of the Josephinum. Her life was centered in her Faith and family. She enjoyed traveling, reading and being a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley W. Rider; son, Timothy (Trisha) Rider, of Lancaster; sister, Nancy (Steve) Wolfinger, of Sugar Grove; brother-in-law, Carlton (Mary Anne) Rider, of Lancaster; several aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, William E. Anderson.
Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, Fr. Tyron Tomson, Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass, Monday at the Church. Arrangements are in care of SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME.
Family requests memorial contributions to St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1343 Wheeling Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130 or FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019