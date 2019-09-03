Services
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
More Obituaries for Shaun Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shaun Bennett


1979 - 2019
Shaun Bennett Obituary
Shaun Bennett

Lancaster - Shaun Eric Thomas Bennett, 40, of Baltimore passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 10, 1979 in Lancaster to Gene and Becky Sue (Wilkins) Bennett. Shaun owned and operated the Bennett Lawn Care and was a contracted housing inspector for WSP. He enjoyed canoeing, fishing and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Shaun is survived by his fiancé Erin Green, father Gene Bennett, brother Craig (Jennifer) Bennett, sister Lisa (Brian Davy) Bennett, brother Brian (Fiancé Jessica Johnson) Bennett; nieces and nephews Jayden, Blayne, Bryanna and Adaline, uncle Fred Wilkins, special cousin Ralph Ingersoll, special extended family Melissa Straits, Mackinley Straits and Leigh Rising-Miltimore, many cousins and his special canine companion Thurman.

He was preceded in death by his mother Becky, grandmother Mary Wilkins, and close friend Steven Svoboda.

Visitation will be on Sunday, September 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8PM at the funeral home. He will be buried in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Rushville at a later date. In honoring Shaun's wishes cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lifeline of Ohio 770 Kinnear Rd # 200, Columbus, OH 43212 in Shaun's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 3, 2019
