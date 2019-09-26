Services
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
View Map
More Obituaries for Sheila Grove
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sheila Joy Grove


1944 - 2019
Sheila Joy Grove Obituary
Sheila Joy Grove

Lancaster - Sheila Joy Grove, age 74, of Lancaster, OH passed away September 23, 2019. She was born December 26, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV to the late Donald and Justine Dugan. Sheila was a member of Bloom Baptist Church. She loved to travel, OSU football, playing cards and attending church. She was a proud mother and grandmother, devoted to her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Donald "Butch" Dugan; step father, Robert Duckworth and ex-husband, Raymond F. Grove. Survivors include her daughter, Shannon Grove; son, Lance (Nikki) Grove; two grandchildren, Raychel Grove and Landon Grove; lifetime companion, Paul Wacker; and additional family and friends. Family and friends may visit 5-8:00pm on Thursday, September, 26, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St. Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service officiated by Pastor Mike O'Bryant will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, September, 27, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Absolute Hospice, 161 Clint Dr., Suite 200 Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
