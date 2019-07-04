|
|
Shelby Sims
Westerville - It is with deep sadness that we announce that Shelby Arizona Sims, 21, of Westerville, Ohio, was called to Heaven due to complications of childbirth. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, July 7th, at the Thornville United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeremy Shank as celebrant. Calling hours are 2 pm to 4 pm, with a service afterwards. Burial will immediately follow at the Thornville Lutheran Reformed cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her daughter, Madison Manning Erath, near her brother, Allen Sims.
Shelby was born was born November 7, 1997, in Newark, Ohio. She is the daughter of Kevin Sims and Athena (Andrew) Marion. She was a college student studying substainable Agriculture and worked as a Barista at Starbuck's in New Albany.
Shelby was passionate about the earth, her family and friends. She modeled a green lifestyle and loved all creatures. She enjoyed her weekly volunteering at Colony Cats and working in her three gardens. She was also a skilled photographer.
Cherishing her memory are her fiancé and soulmate, Matthew Manning Erath, her father Kevin Sims, her mother, Athena Marion, and stepfather Andrew Marion; grandmothers Onabelle Sims, Susan Rumentzas and Susan Marion; her grandfather, Gus Rumentzas; her brothers, Austin and Colton Wallace, step-sister Ariel Jean along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and her faithful dog, Shadow.
Preceding her in death are her infant daughter, Madison Manning Erath, her grandfather, Billy Ray Sims and brother, Allen Ray Sims.
Shelby was an organ donor and would be very happy to know she paid it forward by sharing of herself and giving others the gift of life with her donation. She was adamant about helping anyone she could and we know that she helped at least three people with her donations, so please keep everyone in your prayers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the gofundme page that her aunts set up (https://www.gofundme.com/our-family-lost-2-angels-this-month) or sent directly to the funeral home to help cover funeral expenses. Donations can also be made directly to Colony Cats in Reynoldsburg.
HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Shelby and the Sims family.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on July 4, 2019