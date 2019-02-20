Services
Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home
204 West Main Street
Logan, OH 43138
( 740) 385-3535
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasantville - Sherry Lynn VanDyke, age 57, of Pleasantville, Ohio, passed away February 18, 2019 at her residence.

Sherry was born July 12, 1961 in Lancaster, Ohio to Charles E. Allen and Barbara Canter Allen. She was a graduate of Lancaster High School; worked at Fairfield Medical Center; and ruled the complex at Pleasantville Apartments.

Surviving are her mother Barbara Allen; daughter Jessica VanDyke; brother Chuck Allen; sisters, Mary Perry and Joyce Allen; several nieces and nephews; and many friends including Helen, Walt, and Regina.

Sherry was preceded in death by her father Charles Allen; brother David Allen; and sister Pam Parsons.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Brother William Syfert officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio.

Calling hours will be observed from 10 am to time of service at the funeral home on Friday, February 22, 2019.



Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019
