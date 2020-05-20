|
|
Sherry M. Bell
Bremen - Sherry M. Bell, 70, of Bremen, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born November 13, 1949 the daughter of Dwight and Geneva (Holt) Cox. She was a 1969 graduate of New Lexington High School.
Sherry is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles L. Bell, whom she married June 30, 1973; sons, Jerome (Lenita) Bell, Tom (Becky) Bell and Brian (Carolyn Bailey) Bell; step-daughter, Loretta (Jeff) Sweeney; grandchildren, Audrey (Brian Catellier) Bell, Seth Bell, Tristin and Victoria Bell; step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kamala and Caden Sweeney; brother, Dennis (Mary) Cox; sister, Sandra Moyer; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dean and David Cox.
A time to visit with Sherry's family will be Friday, May 22nd from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Private funeral services will be held Saturday in the funeral home with Rev. Mike Wetherald officiating. Graveside services will follow at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020