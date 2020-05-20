Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 22, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sherry Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sherry M. Bell


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sherry M. Bell Obituary
Sherry M. Bell

Bremen - Sherry M. Bell, 70, of Bremen, died Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Fairfield Medical Center. She was born November 13, 1949 the daughter of Dwight and Geneva (Holt) Cox. She was a 1969 graduate of New Lexington High School.

Sherry is survived by her husband of 46 years, Charles L. Bell, whom she married June 30, 1973; sons, Jerome (Lenita) Bell, Tom (Becky) Bell and Brian (Carolyn Bailey) Bell; step-daughter, Loretta (Jeff) Sweeney; grandchildren, Audrey (Brian Catellier) Bell, Seth Bell, Tristin and Victoria Bell; step-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kamala and Caden Sweeney; brother, Dennis (Mary) Cox; sister, Sandra Moyer; and many extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Dean and David Cox.

A time to visit with Sherry's family will be Friday, May 22nd from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Private funeral services will be held Saturday in the funeral home with Rev. Mike Wetherald officiating. Graveside services will follow at Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sherry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Morgan Funeral Home
Download Now