Shirley Jean "Nanny" WalkerLogan - Shirley Jean "Nanny" Walker, age 80, of Logan, Ohio, passed away June 28, 2020 at Pickering House, Lancaster, Ohio after a strong fought battle with cancer.Shirley was born October 13, 1939 in Logan, Ohio to William and Mary Freeman. She loved her grandchildren and loved shopping and going out. She enjoyed her jewelry and getting her hair done every Thursday like clock work. Shirley truly lived life to the fullest and her family was her world.Surviving are her husband of 62 years Ronald Walker; son Kim (Bridget) Walker; daughter Tricia (David) Wells; grandchildren, Stacey (Craig) Boals, Kyle Walker, Megan (R.J. Enderle) Kuhn, Alaina (Jessie Conley) Kuhn, Lindsey, Makenzie, and Avery Wells ; great-grandchildren, Delaney & Karlee "Boo" Boals, Adalynn & Camden Enderle, and one on the way Brynlee Jean Conley; siblings Billie Jo (Don) Allison and Roger Dean (Donna) Freeman; many nieces and nephews; and special friends Becky Webb, Cheryl Phillips, and Darlene Savely.Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, William & Mary Freeman; parents-in-law, Virgil & Blanche Walker; son Keith Douglas Walker; brother Kenneth Freeman; and sister Teresa (Freeman) Darfus.Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Fairview Cemetery, Rockbridge, Ohio with Rev. Thomas Gates II officiating. Arrangements by Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home Logan, Ohio.Special thank you to the staff at FairHoPe Hospice and Pickering House for their great care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to FairHoPe Hospice 282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, Ohio 43130.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE: