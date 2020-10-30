Shirley Luallen



Lancaster - Shirley J. Luallen, age 77, of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born on September 4, 1943, in Zanesville to the late George and Kathryn (Mattey) Adams. Shirley retired from Taylor Dealership in 2010.



Shirley is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert (Bob) Luallen, daughter and son-in-law Annette and Steve Magill, Lancaster; grandsons, Ryan Magill and Andrew Magill; sister and brother-in-law Rita and Dan Burgess, Missouri, nieces and nephew Beth and Dennis Ticknor, Michigan, Bill Burgess, Missouri, Amy and Lloyd Aikens, Missouri.



Shirley was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by her family and many close friends.



The family would like to thank the staff at Crestview especially the nurses on the Eckert Wing for providing care and support over the past years.



Cremation is in the care of Sheridan Funeral Home, with a private burial to follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens.









