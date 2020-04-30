|
|
Shirley M. West
BALTIMORE - West
Shirley M. West, 92 of Baltimore, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at her residence.
She was a retired secretary for Westwood Lumber & Construction Company, owned by her and her husband Lawrence E. "Larry" West (deceased). She is a member of Trinity United Church of Christ and a 66 year member of the Baltimore Parthenia Chapter #124 Order of Eastern Star.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Debra (Richard) Smith; sons, Daniel West and Brian (Jeanie) West, and "adopted" sons Shinichi "Cheech" Shoya and Brian Sewall; grandchildren, Jarrod (Jennifer) Smith, Jill (Jeremy) Hill and Ginger (Robert) Phipps; great grandchildren, Isabella and Lucas Smith, Kaitlyn, Jordan, Lucy and Ashley Hill, Dominic Smith, Gabriel and Alexander Phipps; sister-in-law, Jean Smith along with many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Larry West, parents, William and Lucy Mallin.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105.
Memorial gifts may be given to Trinity United Church of Christ, 105 N. High St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 in her memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 30, 2020