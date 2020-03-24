|
|
Shirley Mae Minkos
Lancaster - Shirley Mae Minkos, age 82, of Lancaster was welcomed into heaven on March 20, 2020. We rest in knowing her husband John and other loved ones who preceded her in death welcomed her with loving arms. She is survived by her son Mike (Debra) Minkos and daughter Judy (Jim) McGlone. Shirley was a wonderful grandmother to Todd (Kimberly), Barney (Kelly), Chuck (Margaret), Sarah, Sunny (Shawn), Myles and Isaac. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren who brought her so much joy, Keymond, Allison, Lillian, Olivia, Michaela, Vera, Danielle and Abe. Shirley also leaves behind brothers, sisters, in-laws and many friends. Shirley impacted many lives throughout her lifetime. Currently we are in the midst of a pandemic that limits our ability to gather. We will be celebrating Shirley's life at a later date and will provide details via social media. In the interim, remember that although we have lost a beautiful soul, we know because of her love of Christ Shirley is basking in the glory of her Savior.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020