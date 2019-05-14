|
|
Shirley Mae Wahl
Zanesville - Shirley Mae (Frick) Wahl, age 76, of Zanesville, went to reside with the Lord on Saturday, May 11, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on December 17, 1942, in her family's farmhouse during a snowstorm in Zanesville, Ohio.
Shirley was an active member of the Immanuel United Church of Christ for more than 40 years. She graduated from Philo High School in 1960. Shirley was a loving person with a generous heart and warm smile who made her family a priority. She loved to volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital and the Alfred Carr Center and spent much of her time thinking of others and trying to brighten the days of those around her.
Shirley had an unbelievable fight in her, surviving metastatic breast and brain cancers for more than 30 years, defying the odds repeatedly. She has taught us the meaning of compassion, empathy, selflessness and grace under the most difficult of situations. We feel blessed to have been able to call her our Wife and Mother.
Surviving are her devoted husband of 57 years, Fred, children Scott (Trisha) Wahl, Sharon (Tim) Bankes, and Stephanie (Kevin) McConnell, grandchildren Steve Wahl, Zach Bankes, Magnus and Breck McConnell, sister Cathy (John) Boetcher, brother-in-law Jim Heckel and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Frick and sister, Anita Heckel.
The family would like to thank all of the special people who were able to help our family during Shirley's battle with the lifelong changes that accompanied her cancer diagnosis. Memorial contributions to (stjude.org), The Alfred Carr Center (carrcenter.org) and (komen.org) are appreciated by the family. Calling hours will be Wednesday May 15,2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm at William Thompson and Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive in White Cottage, Ohio where funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16 at 11:00 am with Rev. Mitch Reed officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park. To sign the online guest book visit
www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder on May 14, 2019