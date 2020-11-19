1/
Sophie H. Morgan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sophie H. Morgan

Lancaster - Sophie H. Morgan, age 92, of Lancaster Ohio passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on November 18th, 2020. Sophie was born the the late Frank and Alexandra (Banach) Lukowski on November 13th, 1928 in Detroit Michigan. Sophie worked at Diamond Power Specialty before retiring as an office administrator for Reichhold Chemicals. She was a member of Fairfield Counties AARP, as well as the Heritage Association.

Sophie is survived by her loving husband, James P. Morgan; several nieces and nephews

Sophie is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Werzenski; infant brother; brother-in-law, John Werzenski

A Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved