Sophie H. Morgan
Lancaster - Sophie H. Morgan, age 92, of Lancaster Ohio passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on November 18th, 2020. Sophie was born the the late Frank and Alexandra (Banach) Lukowski on November 13th, 1928 in Detroit Michigan. Sophie worked at Diamond Power Specialty before retiring as an office administrator for Reichhold Chemicals. She was a member of Fairfield Counties AARP, as well as the Heritage Association.
Sophie is survived by her loving husband, James P. Morgan; several nieces and nephews
Sophie is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Werzenski; infant brother; brother-in-law, John Werzenski
A Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com