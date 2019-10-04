|
|
Stacey Nicole Bunthoff
Lancaster - Stacey Nicole Bunthoff, 27 of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at her residence. Stacey was born on January 14th, 1992 to Robert Bunthoff and Renee Conat.
Our beautiful angel is now in Heaven watching over all of us. Stacey's kind heart and smiling face was a true blessing to everyone she came into contact with. She had an unconditional love for others and appreciation for even the smallest things most people take for granted. Stacey was always smiling and happy whenever family and friends were around her. She was such a kind hearted person who never had a bad word to say about anyone or anything. She loved children and they all loved her back. She enjoyed coloring for herself and for others. She loved going to church, reading the Bible, and listening to music. She enjoyed her job at Pizza Hut and having the opportunity to meet new people; but what brought her the greatest joy in life was taking long walks with her fiancée, Cody. Many people have mentioned how happy they felt watching the two of them walk hand in hand throughout the neighborhood. Though her life was cut short she made an impact on others that will live on. We will forever cherish the memories she made with us. Our hearts might be broken by the loss of a beautiful life, but we know that her spirit lives on with us.
Stacey is survived by her father, Robert (Anna Sheets) Bunthoff; mother, Renee Conat; fiancée, Cody Snyder; grandparents, Robert and Linda Bunthoff; great-grandmother, Riva Smith; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving family members and friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, October 7th, 2019 at 1PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to follow at Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit on Sunday from 1-3PM & 5-7PM; as well as ONE HOUR PRIOR to the services on Monday.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019