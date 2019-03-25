|
|
Star Elaine Roark
LANCASTER - Star Elaine Roark age 7 of Lancaster, was laid to rest March 19, 2019 at 5:05 AM. She was born December 12, 2011 to Adam and Ashley Roark in Lancaster, Ohio.
Star was able to captivate you with her wit, charm, beauty, and sassy personality. She then would capture you with her endearing love. She had no boundaries on happiness and imagination, and cultivated those qualities in all she encountered. She embraced her name to the fullest, lighting up even the darkest of nights.
She is survived by her Father and Mother, Adam and Ashley Roark. Grandparents, Rocky and Cherie Roark, and Ted and Nancy Roscoe. As well as many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:00pm at Alley Park Lodge, 2805 Old Logan Rd. SE, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. A Celebration of Life with food and drinks will follow directly afterwards. All who wish to make a donation may do so at the memorial and all donations will go to Give Kids the World Village through Star Elaine Roark. We ask all who attend to wear something colorful, purple was Star's favorite color.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2019