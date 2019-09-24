|
Stella Rzanski
West Rushville - Stella M. Rzanski, 93, of West Rushville passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born on November 22, 1925 in Lancaster to the late John and Anna Getchen. Stella started making Jasperware buttons in 1975 and was nationally known for the artistic work with her buttons having them displayed in museums around the world. She was a life member of the National Button Society. Stella was an avid Columbus Blue Jacket Fan.
Stella is survived by her son Tom (Vickie) Rzanski, daughter Teresa (Lynn) Haines, grandchildren: Katie (Scott) Cooper, Sarah (Patrick) Gardner, Matthew Haines and Michael Haines, her loving great grandchildren Hailey, Abby, Henry and Owen; special nephew John (Sue) Shaw; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Adalbert J. Rzanski, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00AM on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Fr. Tyron Tomson as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 26 from 9:00AM to the time of the service at church. The Sheridan Funeral Home are handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Pickering House, 282 Sells Rd, Lancaster in Stella's memory.
The family would like to thank the staff's at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and at the Pickering House for the great care and compassion given to Stella. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019