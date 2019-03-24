|
Stephen A. Bitler
MYRTLE BEACH - Stephen A. Bitler 68 of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina former resident of Lancaster, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family at his side.
He was a Vietnam veteran serving in the US Navy. He had been employed by Lancaster Glass Corporation, Chime Masters and later to retire from the State of Ohio Prison System.
Steve was a member of the First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach and Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 925 of the Grand Strand and enjoyed playing cards, hunting shark's teeth at the beach, watching sports, going to flea markets, collecting coins and old bottles.
He is survived by his wife of 45 Years, Cathy; daughters, Laura Wilson of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Amy (Casey) Root of Pickerington, Ohio; grandchildren, Katy, Jacob, Julia, Ryan, and Maria; brothers, Gary Bitler of Tennessee, David (Cathy) Bitler of Lancaster, Ohio, Ronald (Pam) Bitler of Conway, South Carolina and Gregory (Patti) Bitler of Lancaster, Ohio; brother-in-law, Donald "Butch" Hoffman of Baltimore, Ohio; sister-in-law, Carol Bitler of Tennessee and several nieces and nephews.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Pauline Bitler, Sr. , sister, Marion Hoffman and brother, Robert Bitler, Jr.
A graveside service will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio with Rev. Cheryl Foulk officiating. The Lancaster Veterans Burial Detail will conduct military rites at the cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130.
Memorial gifts may be given to Vietnam Veterans, PO Box 16142, Surfside Beach, SC 29587, First Baptist Church of Myrtle Beach, 500 4th Ave. N, Myrtle Beach SC 29577 or Tidelands Community Hospice, 2591 N. Fraser St., Georgetown SC 29440 in his memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019