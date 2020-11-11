1/1
Stephen Hyde Hall
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stephen Hyde Hall

Prospect - Stephen Hyde Hall, 75, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7th at his home in Prospect, Kentucky, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born in Lancaster, Ohio on January 4, 1945 to Thomas and Elizabeth. In his childhood, Steve enjoyed playing many sports and forged lifelong friendships, and became an avid fan of Ohio State football.

Steve graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio, in 1967. He married Susan Dickinson in 1968, in a double wedding with her sister. Steve then went on to enlist in Officer Candidate School in the U.S. Army, where he graduated as a first lieutenant. He proudly led his unit in Vietnam from 1969-1970, where he earned the Air Medal, two bronze stars, and the Army Commendation Medal with a V.

Steve returned home from Vietnam, and then found his calling as an account executive with MGIC. He and Susan made homes in several states, making friends and memories along the way with their two children, Carrie and Mike. Steve retired from MGIC after 36 years. He spent 10 years as a volunteer with the VA, and devoted time to Dogs Helping Heroes. Steve loved golfing, working outside, and traveling with his family every summer.

Steve is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan; his children, Carrie Ehrhard (Greg) and Mike (Gwin); his grandchildren, Kathryn, Nick, Jake, Anna Grace and Emily; his brothers, Tim (Lynn) and Jim (Mid); his sisters in law, Lynn (Dale) and Sarah (Scott); cherished family friend, Jim Palmer; and his beloved service dog, Scout.

Due to the pandemic, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Dogs Helping Heroes, www.dogshelpingheroes.org or Hosparus of Louisville, www.hosparushealth.org.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society Of Kentucky
4059 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 897-5898
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Society Of Kentucky

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 10, 2020
Steve had an amazing life and wonderful family. Thinking of you as you celebrate his remarkable life.
Sherrie Yeager
Friend
November 10, 2020
Susan, Carrie and Mike...We are heartbroken for you all. Steve was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. He will always be remembered and never forgotten. Peace be still.
Lisa Carr
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved