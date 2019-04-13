|
Stephen Sabol
Lancaster - Stephen Thomas Sabol, 92, passed away April 11, 2019, at the Pickering House in Lancaster surrounded by family.
Steve was born in Johnstown, PA in 1927, the second youngest of five siblings. He joined the army and proudly and honorably served our country in Europe during World War II. Upon returning home after a full term of service, Steve was hired by the S.S. Kresge Company where he worked hard to provide for his mother and family. While with Kresge, Steve was transferred to Lancaster and appointed as general manager of the Kresge store in downtown Lancaster. He was held in high esteem by executives, employees, and the public alike, and received the Jaycee "Boss of the Year" award in 1973. Steve worked for Kresge for decades; long enough to be charged with opening and being the first manager of the Lancaster K-Mart as the company transitioned from Kresge to K-Mart. He retired in 1987. Steve was very active in the Lancaster community, serving as a member of the Downtown Business Association, United Way Board Of Directors, and the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Steve was also a hospice volunteer and parishioner of Saint Mary of the Assumption, where he volunteered as an usher and member of the Lazarus Committee.
Most importantly, Steve was a loving husband, father and grandfather who always put his family first: he cared for his wife of sixty-one years, Rosemary, like a saint while she suffered through years of dementia; was a superior role model, mentor, and friend to his son, Mike; and was an ever-present and supporting grandfather to Ryan and Patrick. Steve could often be found at Risch's Pharmacy on W. Fair Ave. filling the pop case and stocking shelves for his son Mike. Steve was also notorious for telling the best corny jokes you've ever heard. He was a friend to all and an inspiration to many.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Michael Sabol; wife, Rosemary (Jenkins) Sabol; siblings Bill, Dorothy, Bob and George Sabol; mother-in-law, Mary K. Meyer; and brother-in-law, John R. Jenkins. He is survived by son, Michael (Jill) Sabol, of Lancaster, OH; grandchildren, Ryan (Gina) Sabol, of Marysville, OH, and Patrick Sabol, of Lancaster, OH; nephew Bob (Pam) Sabol, of Johnstown, PA; niece Barbara (Tom) Baldwin of Akron, OH; and great-nieces Jackie and Jodie Sabol, of Johnstown, PA.
The family would like to give a special Thank You to the staff and fellow volunteers at FairHoPe Hospice for their loving care of Steve.
Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM at Sheridan Funeral Home, 222 S. Columbus St. with a vigil service at 4:30PM. Mass of a Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30AM on Monday, April 15, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Fr. Craig R. Eilerman as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, OH 43130) or Saint Mary of the Assumption Capital Campaign (132 S. High St., Lancaster, OH 43130; parish office 740-653-0997) in Steve's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019