Services
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
(740) 862-4157
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson-Smith Funeral Home
207 S Main Street
Baltimore, OH 43105-1427
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
NOW Church
Baltimore, OH
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
NOW Church
111 W. Mulberry St.
Baltimore, OH
Steve E. Ford


Steve E. Ford
Steve E. Ford Obituary
Steve E. Ford

BALTIMORE - Steve E. Ford 55 of Baltimore, Ohio fell into the arms of Jesus on the morning of Thursday, April 4, 2019.

He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Christy (Young) of 20 years; eight children and their children, Ashleigh Young (Liam, Marleigh, Liko, Ledger and Toki - who will always be his little buddy), Jordan and Autumn Kay (Haylen, Dylan, Charlie, Kaydence, Savannah, Zander, Jordan Jr., Khaos,) Jennifer Evans and Tony (Olivia, Bella and Paisley) Troy Artusi, Roselin Bentley (Daisy, Dominic), Travis and Andrea (Isabel, Anthony and Amiyah) Tyler and Cheyanne (Amari, Oden and Liliana due in July), Tanner Kay and Abbee Ford the other love of his life; parents, Kay and Petros Spyridakis; in-laws, Chuck and Marty Young; step-mother, Joyce Berry; brother, David (Carol) Ford; sister, Lisa (Fulton) Griffin; step-brother, Jim Berry; step-sister, Jenna Berry; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John (Twana) Young; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins who loved him very much.

Steve is preceded in death by his father, Don "Cadillac" Ford, grandparents and many friends. He was one of the very proud owners of Ford Day Care. In his last years, he lived his life every day for Jesus and for his kids and grandkids! He loved every single one of them. He was a very proud member of the graduating class of 1983 at Liberty Union High School and along time member of NOW Church in Baltimore. He enjoyed golfing and his engines and trains.

Funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the NOW Church, 111 W. Mulberry St., Baltimore, Ohio 43105 with Pastor Joe Grubbs officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Baltimore, Ohio. Friends may visit Tuesday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the JOHNSON-SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 207 S. MAIN ST., BALTIMORE, OHIO 43105 and 1 hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday. Luncheon will follow at the Baltimore VFW Post 3761 immediately after burial.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family c/o the funeral home for the Ford family (Abbee and Toki), NOW Church or Coolspring Power Museum, 179 Coolspring Rd., Coolspring, PA 15730.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
