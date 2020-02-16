|
|
Steven K. Richards
Lancaster - Steven K. Richards, 72 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday February 15th, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Steve was born on December 31st, 1947 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Vivian Richards. He was a 1966 graduate of Lancaster High School and had retired from the Anchor Hocking Distribution Center. Steve was a United States Army Veteran SP5. He was a member of the United Steelworkers Local 578, Plant 42. Steve enjoyed fishing, traveling, playing slot machines and watching ships on the Great Lakes. He also loved the Ohio State football and basketball teams.
Steve is survived by his wife, Carol; daughter, Lisa and her husband, Eric Floyd; granddaughter, Grace Floyd; brothers, Dan (Mary Ann) Richards of Lancaster and Scott (Holly) Richards of Cincinnati; sister in law, Connie Bosworth; nieces, Karen (Brad) Richards-Scarberry, Kristy Jones, and Ella Richards; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 11AM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Wymer officiating. Burial is to follow at the Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 3PM-6PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the in Steve's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020