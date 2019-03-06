Resources
Lancaster - Steven L. Rooker, 59 of Lancaster, Ohio died Sunday November 18, 2018 at Fairfield Medical Center. He was born January 26, 1959 in Lancaster to the late Donald and Louise Rooker. He worked at Lancaster Sales for over 30 years. He is survived by his Brother Terry Rooker of Oregon and his friends Larry and Bliss Smith, Charlotte and Marvin Sowers, Barb Konkler, Tracy Fink, and Gary Howdyshell. A memorial dinner was attended by his close friends.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
