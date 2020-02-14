|
Steven White
Lancaster - Steven J. White, 52 of West Rushville, passed away on February 14, 2020 at Country Lane Gardens. He was born on November 28, 1967 to Ivan White and Judy (Gabriel) White. Steve was a 1986 graduate of Lancaster High School. He was a former member of Angler's Paradise and Lancaster LOBO.
Steve is survived by his son, Seth Carmichael of Sugar Grove; and his mother, Judy Fahrer of Lancaster. He is preceded in death by his father, Ivan White, and step-father, Jerry Fahrer.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sheridan Funeral Home with Dr. Jerry Wood Pastor officiating. Friends may visit from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to FairHoPe Hospice or Fairfield Area Humane Society.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020