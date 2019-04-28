Services
Morgan Funeral Home
124 Fort Street
Bremen, OH 43107
(740) 569-4155
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Lebanon Church
Junction City, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
1:00 PM
New Lebanon Church
Suanne Boring Young


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Suanne Boring Young Obituary
Suanne Boring Young

Junction City - Suanne Boring Young, 74, of Junction City, Ohio passed away at Fairfield Medical Center on April 24, 2019. She was born to John "Jack" and Dorothy (Beach) Boring October 2, 1944. Suanne was a 1963 graduate of New Lexington High School and a lifelong member of New Lebanon Lutheran Church in Junction City. She worked many years at Bryant (Hamilton Standard Controls) in New Lexington and retired from Lancaster Plastics.

Suanne is survived by three loving children, Amy (Bob) Froelich, Christy Johnson and Shawn Young; two grandchildren, Zack (Ashley Sayre) Hill and Jayna Johnson; great-granddaughter, Laken Blind; sisters, Anita "Kaye" Davisson and Donna Jean (Louie) Fletcher; sisters-in-law, Charlene Boring and Carolyn (Larry) Bell; nieces and nephews, Kim (Todd) Hill, Shelly (Thorpe) Logemann, Craig Davisson, Kelly (Christine) Boring and Nancy Fink; several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and finally, her loving dog, Gizmo.

Suanne will be fondly remembered by her Facebook Family that gave her many hours of enjoyment, by her tagline, Love & Hugs!! Suanne was preceded in death by her husband & soulmate of 52 years, Robert E. Young; her parents; and brother, Doug Boring.

A time to visit with Suanne's family will be Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11 AM to 1 PM at New Lebanon Church in Junction City. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor John Michles officiating. Suanne will be laid to rest following services at New Lebanon Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family request that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to either New Lebanon Lutheran Church, 582 Logan Street N, Junction City, OH 43748 or Fairfield Medical Foundation for the use on the Palliative Care Unit, 401 N. Ewing St., Lancaster, OH 43130. Arrangements with Morgan Funeral Home, Bremen. Online condolences at www.morganfuneralhomeohio.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 28, 2019
