Sue Ann (Denton) Hettinger
Sue Ann (Denton) Hettinger

Lancaster - Sue Ann (Denton) Hettinger, 75, of Lancaster, OH passed away at Arbors of Caroll on November 10th, 2020. Sue Ann was born to the late George and Mildred (Blosser) Denton on April 6th, 1945. Sue Ann graduated from Lancaster High School in 1963. Sue Ann was a member of the First United Methodist church in Lancaster, where she and her sister would walk to every Sunday as children. Sue Ann was a past member of AMVETS and made many friends throughout her time there. Sue Ann loved spending time with her family, whether it be their many family gatherings for the holidays, or just going out to McDonald's with her sister. Sue Ann was a wonderful cook and loved getting the family together with her delicious spaghetti and meatballs. Sue Ann will be dearly missed by many family and friends.

Sue Ann is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Michael Hettinger; children, Todd (Tamera) Wildermuth and Wendy Hettinger; grand-children, Haley and Katelyn Wesney, Brittanie Taylor, Austin Wildermuth, Noah Wildermuth, Ryan Wildermuth, Avery Goldsmith, Craig "CJ" Wildermuth and Jayce Wildermuth. sister, Carol Jean (Paul) Tooill; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Sue Ann is preceded in death by her parents and son, Craig Wildermuth.

A Caring Cremation® has taken place through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com




Published in Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
