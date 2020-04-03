|
Sue Chilcote
LONDON - Sue Chilcote 83 of London, Ohio former resident of Lancaster, Ohio passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Madison Senior Living.
She was a homemaker, and she had a green thumb when it came to growing flowers. Her pride and joy was her grandchild and great grandchildren.
Sue is survived by her daughter, Becky Chilcote of London, Ohio; son, Bud (Lisa) Chilcote of West Jefferson, Ohio; granddaughter, Kelly (Aaron) Rodgers of West Jefferson, Ohio; great grandchildren, Ava and Zoey; brothers, Jerry (Roberta) Bowman of PA and John (Mary Lou) Bowman of Lancaster, Ohio; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and B.J. Chilcote, Mary Chilcote and Mary Chilcote all of Lancaster, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh A. Chilcote, infant daughter, Katrina and her parents, Paul and Gladys Bowman.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus, a private family service will be held at the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL, 405 N. COLUMBUS ST., LANCASTER, OHIO 43130 with Mark Linn officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be given to Madison Senior Living House, Att: Stephanie, 351 Keny Blvd., London, Ohio 43140.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020