Sue Deffenbaugh
Amanda - Bernyce "Sue" Deffenbaugh, 83, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born November 13, 1935 in Lancaster and was the daughter of the late Floyd and Grace (VanFossen) Francis. Sue was a retired supervisor for National Meter Parts in Lancaster.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Stevens of Lancaster and Mildred Stevens of West Rushville. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie and brothers, Harold, Edgar and Bernerd Francis, and a sister, Lena Myers
The family will receive friends from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Sunday at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda. A private grave side service will be held at the convenience of the family. The interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.
The family would like contributions to be directed to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Sue's memory.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019