Sue E. Dittoe
Lancaster - Sue E. Dittoe, age 73 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born June of 1946, in Cambridge, the daughter of Francis and Christene (Rose) Marvin. Sue worked for many years at Crestview as an aid. She was a member and Past President of the Lancaster Moose Ladies Aux. #434, the 40/8 La Femmes Women's Aux. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, called "G.G." by her great grandchildren. She loved spending time with her family and her grand and great grandchildren were her passion.
She is survived by her children, Samantha Dittoe and Ralph (Amy) Dittoe, both of Lancaster, Robin Dittoe, of Johnstown, and Christine (Tony) LeFever, of Lancaster; 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; brothers, Tom Marvin, of Washington, Jerry (Bonnie) Marvin, of Lancaster, and Charles Marvin, of California; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Duane and Gene; sisters, Frances, Rosalie, JoAnne, Wanda, and Patricia.
Funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019 at SHERIDAN FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Kermit Welty officiating. Cremation will follow. Family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Friends may make memorial contributions to FairHoPe Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, OH 43130.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019