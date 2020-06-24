Sue Ellen Jones



Lancaster - Sue Ellen Jones, 79 of Lancaster passed away on Monday, June 22nd, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center. Sue was born on November 11th, 1940 to the late John and Mary Davis.



Sue is survived by her children, Barb Gardner, JoAnn Justus, Judy Jones, and Steve Jones; as well as many other loving family members.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lowell C. Jones and grandson, Jeremy.



Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at 12PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME. Burial is to follow a Forest Rose Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10AM until the time of the service.









