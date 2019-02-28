|
Sue Evans
Lancaster - Sue A. Evans, 71, of Lancaster passed away on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Crestview Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was born on September 22, 1947 in Lancaster to the late Wilbur and Helen (Craiglow) Roby. Sue worked for Anchor Glass Container and was a shipping supervisor for Lancaster Glass. She truly loved her time with "The love of her life" her grandson Keaton. Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many.
She is survived by daughter, Mandy Evans; sisters, Joyce (Dan) VanScoy, Vicki Guthridge, Margo Roby, and Tammy (Jon) Dawson; brother, Wilbur "Buggs" (Carol) Roby; brother-in-law, James W. (Marlene) Evans Jr.; sister-in-law, Linda Ward; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Sue was preceded in death by her husband Jerry D. Evans; grandson, Keaton Shoemaker, father-in-law, James W. Evans, mother-in-law Ruth Evans and brother-in-law Ralph "Sam" Guthridge.
A private celebration of life graveside service will be held at a later date in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The Sheridan Funeral Home are handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children Hospital 700 Children's Dr, Columbus, OH 43205 in Keaton Shoemaker's memory. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019