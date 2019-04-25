Susan Bell



Thornville - Susan K. Bell, 69, of Thornville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Pickering House. She was born October 5, 1949 in Columbus and was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Martha G. (Bragg) Bell. Susan was a graduate of St. Francis DeSales.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Bell. She is survived by a sister, Patricia (Jerry) Meldrum of Lancaster; brothers, Larry Bell of Lancaster and Mike Bell of Columbus.



She will be remebered for her love of animals especially her kitties, Lexie and Duffy.



Per her request there will be no services. A cremation will be handled with care by the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff in the ICU at Fairfield Medical Center. Her last hours were spent at the Pickering House. We are so grateful for the loving care and support.



Please consider a contribution to FairHoPe Hospice and Palliative Care, 282 Sells Rd., Lancaster, Ohio 43130 in Susan's memory.



Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019