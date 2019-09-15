|
|
Susan Cathleen "Cathy" Pearce
LANCASTER - Susan Cathleen "Cathy" Pearce, 68, of Lancaster passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center.
Cathy worked many years for General Electric in the Circleville Plant. Cathy was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She lived for her family and adored her children and grandchildren.
Cathy is survived by her children, Matt (Susan) Frazier and Alicia (Josh) Saville; grandchildren, Autumn, Jenny, Andrew, Katie, Chenoa, Gabe, and Chayton; mother, Alice Steel; and sister, Pat (Lonnie) Hartley.
A memorial service celebrating Cathy's life will be scheduled at a later date. Caring Cremation through the Frank E. Smith Funeral Home, Lancaster. Online condolences can be made at www.funeralhome.com
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019