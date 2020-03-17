|
Susan E. Thimmes
Junction City - Susan (Susie) Thimmes, 63, of Junction City passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at FMC. She was born February 8, 1957 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Catherine (Katie) Meyer and Donald (Don) Meyer. Susie was a loving, kind and sweet person to everyone. She loved all of her family and friends.
Susie is survived by her husband Mike Thimmes, children Elizabeth White, Jeremiah (Jonna) White; step-children, Kim (Rob) Eldridge, Michael (Michelle) Thimmes, Patrick Thimmes, Mark Thimmes; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Harry) Boyer, Margaret Barnhart, sister-in-law, Betty Meyer, Karen (Monte) Britch, Sharon (Jeff McIllwain) Caton, brother, Chuck (Beth) Meyer; sister-in-law, Pam Fouty and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brother John Meyer and infant grandson Shayne E. Griffith II.
In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus a private family memorial service will be held at a later date with visiting hours held before the service. A notice will be placed in the obituaries at that time.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020