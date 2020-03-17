Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Thimmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Thimmes


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan E. Thimmes Obituary
Susan E. Thimmes

Junction City - Susan (Susie) Thimmes, 63, of Junction City passed away unexpectedly on March 15, 2020 at FMC. She was born February 8, 1957 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Catherine (Katie) Meyer and Donald (Don) Meyer. Susie was a loving, kind and sweet person to everyone. She loved all of her family and friends.

Susie is survived by her husband Mike Thimmes, children Elizabeth White, Jeremiah (Jonna) White; step-children, Kim (Rob) Eldridge, Michael (Michelle) Thimmes, Patrick Thimmes, Mark Thimmes; 11 grandchildren; sisters, Mary (Harry) Boyer, Margaret Barnhart, sister-in-law, Betty Meyer, Karen (Monte) Britch, Sharon (Jeff McIllwain) Caton, brother, Chuck (Beth) Meyer; sister-in-law, Pam Fouty and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susie was preceded in death by her brother John Meyer and infant grandson Shayne E. Griffith II.

In light of the restrictions of the Coronavirus a private family memorial service will be held at a later date with visiting hours held before the service. A notice will be placed in the obituaries at that time.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -