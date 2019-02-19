Services
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740) 653-3022
For more information about
Susan Liff
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:30 PM
Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
436 North Broad Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Liff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan K. Liff


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Susan K. Liff Obituary
Susan K. Liff

Lancaster - Susan K. Liff, 64 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center. Susan was born on May 24th, 1954 in Lancaster, Ohio to Elmer and June (Shriver) Liff. Susan was a 1973 Graduate of Lancaster High School and for 5 years devoted her time as a volunteer at the Fairfield Medical Center. She also worked for many years at the Lancaster Eagle Gazette, as well as the Hills Department Store.

Susan is survived by her parents, Elmer and June Liff; brother, Ken (Vicky) Liff; nephews, Travis (Jodi) Liff and Kyle (Jennifer) Liff; great nieces and nephews, Alesia, Makenna, Maddox, Houston, and Benjamin Liff; as well as many other loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bryan and Gertrude Shriver, and Norman and Florence Mason; and nephew, Daniel Liff.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 1:30PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Karl Hartmann officiating. Burial is to follow at the Greenfield Township Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 11:30am until the time of the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be given to: FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Susan's name.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Halteman-Fett & Dyer Funeral Home & Memorials
Download Now