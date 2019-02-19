Susan K. Liff



Lancaster - Susan K. Liff, 64 of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at the Logan Care and Rehabilitation Center. Susan was born on May 24th, 1954 in Lancaster, Ohio to Elmer and June (Shriver) Liff. Susan was a 1973 Graduate of Lancaster High School and for 5 years devoted her time as a volunteer at the Fairfield Medical Center. She also worked for many years at the Lancaster Eagle Gazette, as well as the Hills Department Store.



Susan is survived by her parents, Elmer and June Liff; brother, Ken (Vicky) Liff; nephews, Travis (Jodi) Liff and Kyle (Jennifer) Liff; great nieces and nephews, Alesia, Makenna, Maddox, Houston, and Benjamin Liff; as well as many other loving family members.



She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Bryan and Gertrude Shriver, and Norman and Florence Mason; and nephew, Daniel Liff.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 20th, 2019 at 1:30PM at the HALTEMAN-FETT & DYER FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Karl Hartmann officiating. Burial is to follow at the Greenfield Township Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 11:30am until the time of the service on Wednesday.



In lieu of flowers donations may be given to: FairHoPe Hospice (282 Sells Rd. Lancaster, OH 43130) in Susan's name. Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Feb. 19, 2019